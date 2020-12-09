Milton expands lightning detection to two city parks

The council approved a change order to its contract with Earth Networks Inc. – which installed a lightning detector in April at the pool and tennis courts at the former Milton Country Club – to provide for the installation and annual subscription of the system at Bell Memorial Park (replacing an existing detector) and the Cox Road Athletic Complex (a new installation).

“The quality of the Earth Networks product is superior to other like products on the market, because the detection methods and accuracy are more precise, making the parks even safer for our citizens,” Parks and Recreation Manager Tom McKlveen said in a report to the council.