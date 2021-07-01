ajc logo
X

Milton enters into agreement with Fulton County for TSPLOST II

If approved by voters in November, the total anticipated TSPLOST collection for city projects is $546 million over five years. Milton represents 6.61% of the Fulton population outside of Atlanta with an anticipated $36,068,011 of those funds. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Caption
If approved by voters in November, the total anticipated TSPLOST collection for city projects is $546 million over five years. Milton represents 6.61% of the Fulton population outside of Atlanta with an anticipated $36,068,011 of those funds. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
49 minutes ago

In a somewhat a procedural move, the Milton City Council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Fulton County for the use and distribution of TSPLOST II funds assuming voters approve the program for another 5 years when they go to the polls in November. Fulton County needs all cities to sign the 2021 agreement by July 2 before the Fulton Commissioners will consider a resolution for the referendum to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.

The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, approved in 2016 adds 0.75% (or 3/4 cent) additional sales tax charge to purchases for local transportation improvements.

If approved by voters, the total anticipated TSPLOST II collection for city projects is $546 million over five years. Milton represents 6.61% of the Fulton population outside of Atlanta with a projected collection of $36,068,011.

More information: www.cityofmiltonga.us/TSPLOST.

In Other News
1
Shakerag Park walking/jogging track in Johns Creek reopens
2
Milton expressing concern about fireworks near horses
3
Fulton County restaurant inspection scores
4
Alpharetta’s Town Green reopens, new turf complete
5
Milton residents have 30-day comment period for comprehensive plan
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top