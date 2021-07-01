Milton enters into agreement with Fulton County for TSPLOST II

In a somewhat a procedural move, the Milton City Council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Fulton County for the use and distribution of TSPLOST II funds assuming voters approve the program for another 5 years when they go to the polls in November. Fulton County needs all cities to sign the 2021 agreement by July 2 before the Fulton Commissioners will consider a resolution for the referendum to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.