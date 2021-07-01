Milton enters into agreement with Fulton County for TSPLOST II

In a somewhat a procedural move, the Milton City Council recently approved an intergovernmental agreement between the city and Fulton County for the use and distribution of TSPLOST II funds assuming voters approve the program for another 5 years when they go to the polls in November. Fulton County needs all cities to sign the 2021 agreement by July 2 before the Fulton Commissioners will consider a resolution for the referendum to be placed on the Nov. 2 ballot.
The Transportation Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, approved in 2016 adds 0.75% (or 3/4 cent) additional sales tax charge to purchases for local transportation improvements.
If approved by voters, the total anticipated TSPLOST II collection for city projects is $546 million over five years. Milton represents 6.61% of the Fulton population outside of Atlanta with a projected collection of $36,068,011.
More information: www.cityofmiltonga.us/TSPLOST.