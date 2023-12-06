Milton encouraging residents to help save lives with new app

Milton Fire-Rescue has partnered with Alpharetta to unveil an innovative, interactive technology that informs qualified citizens about 911 calls in case they might be able to act before first responders arrive.

PulsePoint Respond is an app designed to support public safety agencies working to improve cardiac arrest survival rates. Individuals trained in CPR and how to use an Automated External Defibrillator can receive an alert with the location of the citizen in distress and the nearest AED.

Training is available. Questions and details: derek.hofmann@miltonga.gov and www.miltonga.gov/PulsePoint.