Milton earns first Silver Green Communities award

The program specifically acknowledged Milton as one of the first cities in Georgia certified as a National Wildlife Federation Community Wildlife Habitat. Milton was also given high marks related to energy efficiency, water use reduction, tree-related policies and greenspaces.

“The City of Milton puts a high priority on preserving our rural heritage, safeguarding our beautiful natural surroundings and doing what we can to ensure residents can enjoy the great outdoors for generations to come,” said Mayor Peyton Jamison.