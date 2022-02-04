Milton earns first Silver Green Communities award

Since 2009, the Atlanta Regional Commission has recognized local governments that invest in programs and policies that lead to a more sustainable region through the Green Communities Program. After two previous attempts, Milton has now earned the Silver Green Communities distinction.
The program specifically acknowledged Milton as one of the first cities in Georgia certified as a National Wildlife Federation Community Wildlife Habitat. Milton was also given high marks related to energy efficiency, water use reduction, tree-related policies and greenspaces.
“The City of Milton puts a high priority on preserving our rural heritage, safeguarding our beautiful natural surroundings and doing what we can to ensure residents can enjoy the great outdoors for generations to come,” said Mayor Peyton Jamison.
Seven other local governments in the metro Atlanta area earned recognition this year. Roswell is one of four with Platinum certification.
Information about ARC’s Green Communities certification program: atlantaregional.org/greencommunities.
