Milton creating sustainability committee

In 2009, Milton adopted the 2008 – 2018 Solid Waste Management Plan with assistance from the Trash and Recycling Advisory Committee. This has been the city’s only plan or advisory group dedicated to sustainability.

The Milton Sustainability Advisory Committee will assist with the development of an updated Recycling and Solid Waste Management Plan and facilitate achievement of sustainability initiatives and goals of the city. The new ordinance will include the creation of a mission and purpose, membership, governance, term, conduct of business, stakeholder liaisons, staff and logo.