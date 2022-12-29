BreakingNews
Atlanta says cold snap is causing water issues for hundreds of residents
Milton creating sustainability committee

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently voted to add a Sustainability Advisory Committee to align with the city’s Strategic Plan 2021 – 2025 Strategic Priority #1 to ensure sustainability and resiliency with a goal “to protect and preserve Milton’s environment through sound land use, environmental stewardship, green infrastructure and sustainable practices.”

In 2009, Milton adopted the 2008 – 2018 Solid Waste Management Plan with assistance from the Trash and Recycling Advisory Committee. This has been the city’s only plan or advisory group dedicated to sustainability.

The Milton Sustainability Advisory Committee will assist with the development of an updated Recycling and Solid Waste Management Plan and facilitate achievement of sustainability initiatives and goals of the city. The new ordinance will include the creation of a mission and purpose, membership, governance, term, conduct of business, stakeholder liaisons, staff and logo.

