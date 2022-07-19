Milton contract moving Morris Road widening ahead

The Morris Road widening is a 2016 Tier 1 TSPLOST project designed to handle additional capacity resulting from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s new McGinnis Ferry Road/Ga. 400 interchange project, currently under construction.

Morris Road will become a 4-lane divided road with landscaped medians and turn lanes, with a multi-use path on the west side and sidewalk on the east side. The project also includes an expansion of the existing roundabout at Webb Road.