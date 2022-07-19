Milton contract moving Morris Road widening ahead

In October 2020, the Milton City Council approved a contract with BM&K for pre-construction and pre-acquisition services for the Morris Road widening project. In a more recent action, the city approved a new contract with BM&K to negotiate right of way acquisition for this project, including appraisals and all other activities. The project is expected to impact 19 properties.
The Morris Road widening is a 2016 Tier 1 TSPLOST project designed to handle additional capacity resulting from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s new McGinnis Ferry Road/Ga. 400 interchange project, currently under construction.
Morris Road will become a 4-lane divided road with landscaped medians and turn lanes, with a multi-use path on the west side and sidewalk on the east side. The project also includes an expansion of the existing roundabout at Webb Road.
