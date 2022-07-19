ajc logo
Milton contract moving Morris Road widening ahead

Milton's Morris Road will become a 4-lane divided road with landscaped medians and turn lanes, with a multi-use path on the west side and sidewalk on the east side. The project also includes an expansion of the existing roundabout at Webb Road. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
57 minutes ago

In October 2020, the Milton City Council approved a contract with BM&K for pre-construction and pre-acquisition services for the Morris Road widening project. In a more recent action, the city approved a new contract with BM&K to negotiate right of way acquisition for this project, including appraisals and all other activities. The project is expected to impact 19 properties.

The Morris Road widening is a 2016 Tier 1 TSPLOST project designed to handle additional capacity resulting from the Georgia Department of Transportation’s new McGinnis Ferry Road/Ga. 400 interchange project, currently under construction.

Morris Road will become a 4-lane divided road with landscaped medians and turn lanes, with a multi-use path on the west side and sidewalk on the east side. The project also includes an expansion of the existing roundabout at Webb Road.

