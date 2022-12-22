BreakingNews
Applications for jobless claims up slightly last week
Milton continues partnership with Fulton for animal control

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
55 minutes ago

Residents in Milton with concerns about a rabid raccoon or aggressive dog will continue contacting Fulton County Animal Control with their concerns following a continuation of an agreement between the city and Fulton County government.

The city first entered into this agreement with Fulton to provide animal control services on July 1, 2014. By extending the contract the city will be able to maintain the same level of service at the same annual payment of $42,017 as the county moves through completion of its new animal shelter. The county is currently evaluating the scope and manner of delivery of these services which may take up to a year to complete.

According to the FCAC website, high-capacity levels at the animal shelter, operated by LifeLine Animal Project, is restricting intake to highest priority calls only. Priority calls include dog attacks, police/fire assists, injured animals and animal cruelty complaints. Details and shelter information: www.fultonanimalservices.com.

