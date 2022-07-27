BreakingNews
Milton considers new waste management strategy

Milton has entered into an agreement with Strategic Materials, Inc. to provide a collection bin for glass recycling at no cost to the city or residents. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
4 minutes ago

Milton officials are seeking community input on how the city might handle household waste and recycling in the future through an online survey at www.miltonga.gov/SolidWasteSurvey.

The survey results will help inform the city’s strategy when it comes to garbage, recycling and yard waste as part of the development of a Solid Waste Management Plan.

Currently, the city licenses multiple residential and commercial haulers to pick up garbage and recyclable items like paper and most plastics. For residents seeking to recycle glass, a bin is placed in Bell Memorial Park. There is no recycling center within Milton’s city limits.

Residents have been providing feedback on this topic online and through in-person forums related to the 2040 Comprehensive Plan and through the National Community Survey. According to the city, “This latest survey builds off that outreach to give the city even more specificity and direction. It is being done early in the Solid Waste Management Plan process intentionally so that work on the document reflects Milton citizens’ views from the outset.”

Information on non-curbside recycling options in Milton: www.miltonga.gov/residents/recycling/.

