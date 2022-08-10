Milton considering urban growth boundary

A UGB attempts to control urban sprawl by putting a limit on how far out the city can expand. The boundary helps preserve natural and agricultural land.

The city’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 states other communities with strong equestrian and rural components use a UGB to manage growth and preserve rural character. The 2040 plan suggests a map based on the current allowable sewer extents and 27.1 acres of the Birmingham Crossroads Master Planned Area.