Milton considering urban growth boundary

The Milton City Council recently heard a presentation by Community Development Senior Planner Shuba Jangam on establishing an Urban Growth Boundary. The idea comes from plans adopted in the city’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 initiative.
A UGB attempts to control urban sprawl by putting a limit on how far out the city can expand. The boundary helps preserve natural and agricultural land.
The city’s Comprehensive Plan 2040 states other communities with strong equestrian and rural components use a UGB to manage growth and preserve rural character. The 2040 plan suggests a map based on the current allowable sewer extents and 27.1 acres of the Birmingham Crossroads Master Planned Area.
The city’s staff is beginning the process to create the UGB and will return to the city council as they proceed.
