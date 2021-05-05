Milton comprehensive plan survey ends May 12

Milton continues efforts to include the community in helping shape the 2040 Comprehensive Plan update with multiple avenues for input. Now through May 12, residents can participate in two surveys. One addresses sustainability and the other transportation and smart cities.
The 2040 Comprehensive Plan will help further define Milton’s character and create a road map for future housing, transportation and environmental development. Comprehensive plans are generally updated every 5 to 10 years as the community’s needs and vision change. Milton’s downtown area and commercial corridor were part of the 2030 Comprehensive Plan.
Take the surveys: www.cityofmiltonga.us/engagement.
Final adoption of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan is expected in October.