Milton celebrating holidays with 4 family-friendly events

• Christmas in Crabapple returns 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 to Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road. Includes sing-along with carolers, holiday-themed crafts, hot chocolate, face painting and photos with Santa. Just after dusk visitors will enjoy Milton’s official Christmas tree lighting. In the event of bad weather, the ceremonial tree lighting will be postponed while the rest of the festivities will move indoors to City Hall Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk.

• The Holiday Market returns 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at City Hall. Features products from local vendors, holiday music, food and drink.