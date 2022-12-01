Milton celebrating holidays with 4 family-friendly events

Residents in Milton can jump right into the holidays with four upcoming city-sponsored events.
• Christmas in Crabapple returns 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 to Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road. Includes sing-along with carolers, holiday-themed crafts, hot chocolate, face painting and photos with Santa. Just after dusk visitors will enjoy Milton’s official Christmas tree lighting. In the event of bad weather, the ceremonial tree lighting will be postponed while the rest of the festivities will move indoors to City Hall Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk.
• The Holiday Market returns 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at City Hall. Features products from local vendors, holiday music, food and drink.
• The Milton Fire-Rescue Department will host Pancakes with Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Station 44, 13690 Highway 9. Firefighters will provide truck tours when not serving up pancakes and bacon in the station’s bay. Event is free.
• Milton’s Jewish community will host a special Menorah Lighting 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Broadwell Pavilion. The Chabad of North Fulton’s grand menorah moves around the area each night of Hanukkah commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem. Milton’s Menorah lighting comes in the middle of the eight days of Hanukkah, Dec. 18 to the night of Dec. 26.
