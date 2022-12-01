ajc logo
X

Milton celebrating holidays with 4 family-friendly events

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Residents in Milton can jump right into the holidays with four upcoming city-sponsored events.

• Christmas in Crabapple returns 2-6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3 to Broadwell Pavilion, 12615 Broadwell Road. Includes sing-along with carolers, holiday-themed crafts, hot chocolate, face painting and photos with Santa. Just after dusk visitors will enjoy Milton’s official Christmas tree lighting. In the event of bad weather, the ceremonial tree lighting will be postponed while the rest of the festivities will move indoors to City Hall Council Chambers, 2006 Heritage Walk.

• The Holiday Market returns 3-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at City Hall. Features products from local vendors, holiday music, food and drink.

• The Milton Fire-Rescue Department will host Pancakes with Santa 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10 at Station 44, 13690 Highway 9. Firefighters will provide truck tours when not serving up pancakes and bacon in the station’s bay. Event is free.

• Milton’s Jewish community will host a special Menorah Lighting 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 21 at the Broadwell Pavilion. The Chabad of North Fulton’s grand menorah moves around the area each night of Hanukkah commemorating the rededication of the Holy Temple of Jerusalem. Milton’s Menorah lighting comes in the middle of the eight days of Hanukkah, Dec. 18 to the night of Dec. 26.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenn Finch

Georgia Tech’s Brent Key makes 3 staff changes, including coordinator Chip Long1h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Soaring voter turnout includes good news for Herschel Walker
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police say teen was targeted in shooting that killed 2 on 17th Street bridge
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
6h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Lawyers told to choose between GOP chair and 10 other fake electors
6h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Now the head coach, what’s next for Georgia Tech’s Brent Key
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Johns Creek renews agreement for public safety radio system
7h ago
Roswell considers restrictions for medical marijuana oil dispensaries, orders moratorium
7h ago
My Watch Alpharetta stocks small food pantry for hungry
11h ago
Featured

Credit: CLAXTON BAKERY

Georgia’s best-known bakery makes Claxton famous for fruitcake
Stolen checks from mail theft ‘will only get worse’
Early voting times and locations for Georgia’s US Senate runoff
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top