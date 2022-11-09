Milton awards environmental education grants to 4 public schools

Milton recently awarded environmental education grants to four public schools to fund composting, planting and maintenance of school gardens. The program, designed to foster sustainability, agricultural education and environmental awareness, is open annually to all Milton public schools.
The 2022 grant recipients include Cogburn Woods Elementary School, Summit Hill Elementary School, Northwestern Middle School and Milton High School.
“These schools all do a great service to their students, and to the Earth generally, by creating spaces to learn about, positively impact and better appreciate the natural environment,” said Environmental Program Manager Emily Groth in a statement.
