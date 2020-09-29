Milton awards $3.4M contract for Hopewell roundabouts

CMES Inc. submitted the lowest of three bids for the work, according to a staff report to the council. Construction is to begin no later than 10 days from the notice to proceed and be completed within 380 days.

The Hopewell/Thompson and Hopewell/Hamby improvements are designated Tier I projects under the TSPLOST approved by Fulton County residents outside Atlanta in November, 2016. Surveys of residents in 2018 found more than two-thirds in favor of roundabouts to relieve traffic congestion at the intersections.