Milton awards $3.4M contract for Hopewell roundabouts

The Milton City Council has awarded a $3.46 million construction contract to build roundabouts at the intersections of Hopewell and Thompson roads and Hopewell and Hamby roads.
CMES Inc. submitted the lowest of three bids for the work, according to a staff report to the council. Construction is to begin no later than 10 days from the notice to proceed and be completed within 380 days.
The Hopewell/Thompson and Hopewell/Hamby improvements are designated Tier I projects under the TSPLOST approved by Fulton County residents outside Atlanta in November, 2016. Surveys of residents in 2018 found more than two-thirds in favor of roundabouts to relieve traffic congestion at the intersections.
Information: http://miltonintersectionprojects.com/