Milton asks for public help in renaming 137-acre former country club site

The former Milton Country Club will soon have a new name and such monikers as “Milton Central Park,” “Milton Valley Preserve” or “Chicken Creek Park” might be considered.
The city of Milton is asking the public for help in choosing a new name for the former country club and suggestions are already pouring in on the city’s Facebook page.
Milton acquired the 137-acre property in 2018 using $5 million in greenspace bond funds and has a master plan in place to restore most of the acreage to a natural passive park with trails for walking and bicycling. Seven acres will be dedicated to swimming and tennis activities.
The city is asking the public to email suggested names to nameourparks@cityofmiltonga.us or post on Milton’s Facebook page by 5 p.m. on April 13. City staff will present up to five options to City Council for a vote on April 25, a statement said.
A small debate is forming on the social media site over the possible name “Chicken Creek Park” which could honor early inhabitants but evoke images of the bird.
The property is located at 1785 Dinsmore Road with Chicken Creek at its eastern border. Historians believe the creek was named for a Native American family living in the area in the 1830s using the last name Chicken, according to Milton’s website.
A walking trail constructed in the first phase of the master plan as well as the recreation and community center — which was the former clubhouse — could be open for an Earth Day event that will be held at the site on April 22, city spokesman Greg Botelho said.
For more information on renaming the former Milton Country Club visit the city of Milton website: www.miltonga.us.
About the Author