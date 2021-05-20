Milton approves zoning for a ‘hobby farm winery’

The Milton City Council recently approved a rezoning request for a nearly 10.8-acre property at 13555 Blakmaral Lane that will allow the owner, Jim Rosenberger, to develop a small, “hobby” winery.
Conditions for the approval allow the owner to construct a new single-family residence behind an existing barn structure-turned-tasting room. The winery must limit customer visits to 5 appointments per day and no more than 10 people at a time.
All five neighbors within the applicant’s subdivision support the effort with the understanding Rosenberger expects to bottle off site and, if the winery grows popular, relocate to somewhere less disruptive than the Boxwood Estates subdivision.
“We don’t want it to be bigger than that, not in this location,” Rosenberger said.