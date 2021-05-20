Milton approves zoning for a ‘hobby farm winery’

Conditions for the approval allow the owner to construct a new single-family residence behind an existing barn structure-turned-tasting room. The winery must limit customer visits to 5 appointments per day and no more than 10 people at a time.

All five neighbors within the applicant’s subdivision support the effort with the understanding Rosenberger expects to bottle off site and, if the winery grows popular, relocate to somewhere less disruptive than the Boxwood Estates subdivision.