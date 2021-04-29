Milton approves tighter restrictions on door-to-door sales

Unlike other businesses, charitable organizations do not need a city permit to solicit in Milton and state law exempts certain groups including educational, religious and political entities from the permit process. But the city feels the state’s process is sufficiently stringent to ensure only valid charitable organizations knock on Milton doors.

For individuals and businesses not meeting the definition of a non-profit, Milton’s city code requires a criminal background check before obtaining a permit prior to calling on any residence door-to-door. Anyone authorized by permit for door-to-door sales must carry their permit and exhibit it to any police officer or any person solicited.