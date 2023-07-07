Milton approves plan for new District at Mayfield

After a great deal of community input, the Milton City Council recently approved a concept plan for a “District at Mayfield” within the Crabapple area.

Based on public feedback, there will be no change in land use, zoning or by-right density in the 18-acre district. Instead, the changes focus on the design and placement of the buildings allowed and guidelines for off-site parking.

The district will have a 28-foot maximum building height plus an internally accessible and habitable attic. A partially above ground basement may be permitted as long as it’s not visible from the front of the building.

Details about the plan: www.miltonga.gov/DistrictatMayfield.