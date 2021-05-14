Milton approves plan for former country club property trail

Seven FMCC acres are already in use as the City Pool and Milton Tennis Center. The property’s remaining 130 acres have been closed to the public for safety reasons while the city and neighbors looked for ways to turn the former golf course into “a more natural, bucolic setting for walkers and runners to enjoy.”

The council considered four initial phases, deciding in the end to proceed with phases 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D. View details of each new trail and plans for removal of existing cart paths at www.tinyurl.com/FMCCtrailplan.