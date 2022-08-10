Milton approves personal transportation vehicle plan

The city added multiple sections of state law into city code through an ordinance revision in June 2020 to allow for PTV use on public streets where the speed limit is 25 mph or below.

The city also contracted with architecture, engineering and planning firm, CPL, for a PTV plan in the Crabapple area in Nov. 2021. The plan enables the city to have further conversations with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding approved PTV crossings at Ga. 372 (which includes Crabapple Road and Birmingham Highway).