Milton approves new pedestrian safety for Crabapple Road

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
20 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved plans to pursue a new mid-block pedestrian traffic signal across Ga. 372/Crabapple Road at Dunbrody Avenue.

The city will begin the process of applying to the Georgia Department of Transportation for a possible Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon Signal, similar to one located in downtown Alpharetta.

Phase 1 of the project will include the crosswalk, a median, drainage and a personal transportation vehicle crossing. The second and final phase of this project would include hardscape and landscape improvements and burial of utility lines.

If approved, the intersection upgrades will be constructed using TSPLOST funds.

