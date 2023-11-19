Milton approves new pedestrian safety for Crabapple Road

The Milton City Council recently approved plans to pursue a new mid-block pedestrian traffic signal across Ga. 372/Crabapple Road at Dunbrody Avenue.

The city will begin the process of applying to the Georgia Department of Transportation for a possible Pedestrian Hybrid Beacon Signal, similar to one located in downtown Alpharetta.

Phase 1 of the project will include the crosswalk, a median, drainage and a personal transportation vehicle crossing. The second and final phase of this project would include hardscape and landscape improvements and burial of utility lines.