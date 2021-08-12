Milton approves final plats for The Homestead at Milton, Providence Manor

At the city’s recent city council meeting, Milton’s Mayor and City Council approved the minor plat for The Homestead Milton on 172.8 acres on Hopewell Road, formerly known as The Trophy Club Golf Course. This plat includes 32 large lots ranging in size from 3.04 acres to 10.33 acres.

The city also approved the minor plat for Providence Manor on 3.0 acres on New Providence Road to be subdivided into 3 one- acre tracts.