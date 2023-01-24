Milton approves contract to study pedestrian beacons

RRFBs are a common safety device used to enhance pedestrian crosswalks at roundabouts, especially in high pedestrian areas or if the roundabout has multi-lane approaches or exits. A button can be pressed to instantly signal vehicles to stop so a pedestrian or bicyclist can use the crosswalk.

The city is seeking Georgia Department of Transportation funding to pay for the RRFBs which will cost about $200,000. A traffic engineering study must be completed and approved by the state to receive GDOT approval.