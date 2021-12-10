ajc logo
Milton approves contract to purchase police uniforms

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
14 hours ago

The Milton Police Department orders various uniform items for its officers on an annual basis so police officers can safely and effectively provide service to the community.

The department has been using Galls to provide these uniforms and accessories. The city feels the company has been providing efficient and responsive customer service over the previous contract period. After recently re-bidding for the service, Galls was once again the winning proposal.

As a result, the Milton City Council recently approved a new contract with Galls which will also include alterations, customization, and other uniform-related accessories for police uniforms. This contract will be in place for a three-year period.

Investigations
