Milton approves contract to purchase police uniforms

The department has been using Galls to provide these uniforms and accessories. The city feels the company has been providing efficient and responsive customer service over the previous contract period. After recently re-bidding for the service, Galls was once again the winning proposal.

As a result, the Milton City Council recently approved a new contract with Galls which will also include alterations, customization, and other uniform-related accessories for police uniforms. This contract will be in place for a three-year period.