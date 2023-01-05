Milton approves contract to design, build Fire Station 42 signage

The Milton City Council recently approved a $27,009 construction contract with Oakhurst Signs and Graphics to design, manufacture, and install interior and exterior signage at Milton Fire Station 42, 15240 Thompson Road.
The new 6500-square-foot station will be nearly twice the size as the old station with 12 parking spaces, 8 bunk rooms to house firefighters around the clock, along with two drive through bays, exercise room, turn-out gear room, station office and a gathering room.
This past Nov. the city held a “topping off” celebration at the station off Thompson Road on the same land between Dinsmore and Hopewell roads where the former fire station stood prior to its demolition.
The new station should open in late spring and is expected to serve the city 50 or more years. Additional information about Fire Station 42: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonFS42.
