Milton approves contract to design, build Fire Station 42 signage

The new 6500-square-foot station will be nearly twice the size as the old station with 12 parking spaces, 8 bunk rooms to house firefighters around the clock, along with two drive through bays, exercise room, turn-out gear room, station office and a gathering room.

This past Nov. the city held a “topping off” celebration at the station off Thompson Road on the same land between Dinsmore and Hopewell roads where the former fire station stood prior to its demolition.