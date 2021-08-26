ajc logo
Milton approves contract for sidewalk design on Mayfield Road

Milton plans to extend the sidewalk along the Lakeside Park frontage on the north side of Mayfield Road to the intersection with Freemanville Road. (Courtesy City of Milton)
Milton plans to extend the sidewalk along the Lakeside Park frontage on the north side of Mayfield Road to the intersection with Freemanville Road. (Courtesy City of Milton)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $16,510 contract with Practical Design Partners, LLC for the preliminary design of a Mayfield Road sidewalk extension.

This project was identified as priority sidewalk project in the Crabapple area in the 2020 Trail Prioritization Plan. The plan calls for extending the sidewalk along the Lakeside Park frontage on the north side of Mayfield Road to the intersection with Freemanville Road. One mid-block crossing will be provided with a median refuge area.

When completed, the sidewalk will also include curb and gutter with a two-foot grass buffer and five-foot sidewalk.

