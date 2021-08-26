Milton approves contract for sidewalk design on Mayfield Road

This project was identified as priority sidewalk project in the Crabapple area in the 2020 Trail Prioritization Plan. The plan calls for extending the sidewalk along the Lakeside Park frontage on the north side of Mayfield Road to the intersection with Freemanville Road. One mid-block crossing will be provided with a median refuge area.

When completed, the sidewalk will also include curb and gutter with a two-foot grass buffer and five-foot sidewalk.