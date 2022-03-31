Milton approves concessions contract for Bell Memorial Park

The Milton City Council recently approved a concessions contract agreement with Wanna Play Baseball, Inc. to provide concession services at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Drive.
Milton previously approved a contract with Top Shelf Concessions to provide services at Bell Memorial Park but after several weeks of attempts, the vendor was unable to secure staffing. With parks and recreation activities picking up in March, and the need for concessions increased, the contract was terminated.
The city received two bids for the new contract. The second bidder, Wanna Play Baseball provided concessions at Bell Memorial Park for over 6 years.
According to city documents, “over the time of their previous two contracts, park users received exceptional service and staff fielded minimal complaints. Wanna Play Baseball consistently occupied the concession stand on weeknights and weekends with organized recreational activities.”
As part of the agreement, the city will receive 3% of concession sales.
Wanna Play Baseball is a Georgia nonprofit corporation based out of Canton.
