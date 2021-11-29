Milton approves Bloom General Store plan for outdoor dining

The Milton City Council recently approved an agreement with Bloom General Store, LLC at 15260 Hopewell Road that will allow the doughnut and coffee shop to use land owned by the city for outdoor tables and chairs, picnic tables and benches.
The land in question is the result of changes made to the roadway after the installation of a traffic circle at Hopewell Road and Thompson Road. Bloom General Store is the only owner of the land next to the right of way for the old road location.
As part of the proposed agreement, Bloom General Store will maintain the right of way, including where the old road was located, along the store’s frontage.
This contract between Milton and Bloom can be revoked at any time for cause, dissolution of Bloom, ceasing of business activities at the location, or if the property is needed for some public purpose.
