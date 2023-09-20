Milton approves alternative senior housing on Hamby

The Milton City Council recently approved a special use permit for a home at 3450 Hamby Road to serve as a live-in residence for seniors (aged 55 and up) with intellectual developmental disabilities.

The 5,081-square-foot residence will be supported by one full time employee. The home will provide meal preparation, laundry, house cleaning, shopping, activities of daily living and advocacy. The applicant, Tammy Urey, is accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities and funded through the Georgia Medical Waiver.

Approval came with the condition that it allow for housing no more than four seniors at one time.