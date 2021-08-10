Milton approves ‘agricultural related activities’ at Painted Horse Winery/Pamelot Farm

The action essentially allows the facility to continue existing activities including equestrian activities and children’s birthday parties, allows the existing parking areas, wood pavilion, horse arenas, and driveways within the 100-foot activity setback. It also allows the structures housing animals within 100 feet of a property line.

Prior to this latest council meeting, the applicant withdrew a request for a permit to be a “rural event facility.” Had this been approved, the Painted Horse could have hosted weddings, corporate team-building exercises, holiday parties and more, events unrelated to explicitly agricultural, equestrian or farm winery uses.