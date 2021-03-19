Milton approves $2.3M contract for asphalt resurfacing

The Milton City Council recently approved a construction services contract with Allied Paving Contractors, Inc. for the Fiscal Year 2021 Citywide Asphalt Resurfacing Project.
The contractor will be providing asphalt repair and resurfacing including materials, labor, and equipment. Allied Paving was the lowest of four bidders at $2,381,712.
Asphalt patching and resurfacing will be take place on Cogburn Road starting south of the Bethany Bend intersection and ending at Webb Road, Bethany Bend starting south of Ga. 9 and ending at the Strickland Road roundabout, and Longstreet Road starting at the asphalt seam at Hopewell Road and ending after the construction entrance for The Manor subdivision.
Residential paving is planned for East Bluff Road, Country Ridge Road, Marshalls Cove and Marshalls Bluff, Taylor Road, Saddle Valley Lane, Saddlesprings Drive starting at Sunnybrook Lane and ending at the Hopewell Road seam, North Burgess Trail, Joanna Tae Court, Kimberly Ann Court, Aria Court, Harpley Court, Aven Court, Serenade Court, Cotton Easter Lane, Bayfield Court, Barberry Drive, Jasmine Way, and Mockorange Lane.