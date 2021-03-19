Milton approves $2.3M contract for asphalt resurfacing

The contractor will be providing asphalt repair and resurfacing including materials, labor, and equipment. Allied Paving was the lowest of four bidders at $2,381,712.

Asphalt patching and resurfacing will be take place on Cogburn Road starting south of the Bethany Bend intersection and ending at Webb Road, Bethany Bend starting south of Ga. 9 and ending at the Strickland Road roundabout, and Longstreet Road starting at the asphalt seam at Hopewell Road and ending after the construction entrance for The Manor subdivision.