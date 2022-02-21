Hamburger icon
Milton approves $10K contract to repair two wayfinding signs

The vehicular wayfinding sign at Itaska Walk and Crabapple Road was damaged and requires cosmetic and structural repairs. (Google Maps)

The vehicular wayfinding sign at Itaska Walk and Crabapple Road was damaged and requires cosmetic and structural repairs. (Google Maps)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
40 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved a $10,697 contract with CanAm Signs and Imaging for the repair of two wayfinding signs in the Crabapple area.

Wayfinding signs are designed to help drivers, pedestrians and bicyclists know where they are in the city, what direction they are going, and what landmarks lie ahead.

CanAm Signs and Imaging will address two existing City of Milton signs.

The vehicular wayfinding sign at Itaska Walk and Crabapple Road was damaged and requires cosmetic and structural repairs.

The second sign on Mayfield Road was installed prior to the installation of a sidewalk and now presents a safety issue for pedestrians. This sign will be reinstalled at the appropriate height to allow for safe pedestrian passage.

Featured
