Milton and National Charity League continue partnership

The Milton Chapter of the National Charity League, a group of mother and daughter volunteers, have provided invaluable service at Milton community events, clean-up days and outreach initiatives. NCL provides girls ages 12-17 with volunteer opportunities to give back to the community. This group has been serving Milton for many years, and their assistance is essential at city events.

The Milton City Council recently agreed to continue the relationship for 2023-2024 under the leadership of Megan Jamison as the Patroness from NCL to serve as the city’s Philanthropy Partner Liaison and Emily Salerno as the primary contact from the city.

The city agrees to provide NCL with age-appropriate volunteer opportunities for mother-daughter joint participation. NCL agrees to assist with set-up, takedown and managing different stations at events. Any services requested outside of those are subject to NCL review. NCL prohibits its members from handling money. Any child under the age of 16 will always be accompanied by an adult.

NCL and Milton will work to create a master partnership calendar of volunteer opportunities.