Milton amends code for first-time offenders

Milton currently has two ordinances devoted to a pretrial intervention and diversion program. These ordinances provide an alternative to prosecution for certain offenses and lawbreakers in the criminal justice system.

The Milton City Council recently approved amendments to these written guidelines, policies and procedures to better align with state statutes and to allow operations to work in a way similar to other municipal courts. It also reallocates court session time and resources allowing judges to resolve other cases in a more efficient manner.

The pretrial intervention and diversion program, provides opportunities (used in very limited circumstances) for first-time offenders and those charged with low-level crimes to keep their records clean.