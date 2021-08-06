Milton agrees to continue with Fulton County running city’s municipal election

Despite a strong desire to run their own elections, the Milton City Council recently voted 5-2 to authorize Fulton County to conduct their 2021 general municipal election for mayor and three city council members. Paul Moore and Rick Mohrig voted against allowing the county to run the election.
Since the city’s founding, Fulton has run the city’s local elections, just as they have in other neighboring cities.
The decision to continue was based on City Manager Steven Krokoff ‘s presentation noting that state law currently prevents municipalities from conducting federal or state elections (including those for president or congressional leaders). Voters would be required to go to a separate location to vote for congressional candidates and the TSPLOST initiative.
In addition, the city determined it would cost Milton over $120,000 to run its own election in 2021, a figure greater than the $84,000+ that Fulton is charging to run this year’s election. Krokoff added that, while the city would not save in “year one,” it could break even after about five years.
With time running out to prepare for their own election, Milton leaders chose to stay the course for 2021, but look ahead to 2023 for alternative measures. “We will have two years to determine the best course,” said Council member Peyton Jamison.