Milton adds cancer prevention screenings for Fire-Rescue Department

The additional services, provided by SiteMed, will enhance health screenings offered to firefighters for common cancers and cardiac related issues related to firefighting.

The original $29,000 contract with SiteMed in 2019 included these additional services as an extra cost to the employee. Recognizing the dangers of cancer and cardiac related issues associated with firefighting, the department decided to request funding for these additional services during the FY2022 budget process.