Milton adds cancer prevention screenings for Fire-Rescue Department

Milton recently approved an expansion of medical evaluation services for members of the Milton Fire-Rescue Department. (Courtesy City of Milton)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

The Milton City Council recently approved an expansion of medical evaluation services for members of the Milton Fire-Rescue Department.

The additional services, provided by SiteMed, will enhance health screenings offered to firefighters for common cancers and cardiac related issues related to firefighting.

The original $29,000 contract with SiteMed in 2019 included these additional services as an extra cost to the employee. Recognizing the dangers of cancer and cardiac related issues associated with firefighting, the department decided to request funding for these additional services during the FY2022 budget process.

The total cost of this plan will be $43,430 per year, a difference of $14,430.

The main goal of these additional services is to detect any health-related issues early on for a more positive outcome for firefighters.

SiteMed is a physician-owned health care company specializing in on-site firefighter medical exams.

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
