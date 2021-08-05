Milton adding natural gas generator to city hall

Milton is looking ahead to potential storm weather that could create a power outage. To avoid any interruption in city services, the city council recently approved a $41,747 construction services agreement between the city and Meer Electrical Contractors, Inc. for the purchase and installation of a natural gas generator and automatic transfer switch at city hall.
The contractor will furnish and install a 30kW natural gas generator and 200-amp automatic transfer switch. This will provide redundant power to critical equipment at city hall and allow for continued city operations in the event of any kind of power outage.
