Milton accepting Wall of Fame nominations

Milton's Wall of Fame showcases individual athletes, coaches and contributors to the city’s parks and recreation programs. (Courtesy City of Milton)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
22 minutes ago

Milton’s Wall of Fame showcases individual athletes, coaches and contributors to the city’s parks and recreation programs, both before and after Milton’s incorporation. Nominations for the fourth Milton Wall of Fame class are being accepted through June 30.

Nominees may have participated in city programs, been a standout locally raised equestrian, competed for Milton High School or Cambridge High School, or been a Milton resident who achieved athletically or in support of local athletics.

Accepted honorees will have their names placed on the Wall of Fame at Bell Memorial Park, 15245 Bell Park Rd.

Additional information, list of past honorees, and to nominate a candidate visit www.cityofmiltonga.us/WallOfFame.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
