Milton accepting applications for next citizens police academy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
11 minutes ago
The next edition of the Milton Police Department’s Citizens Police Academy kicks off Sept. 14 in the courtroom in the department’s headquarters 13690 Highway 9.

Over the course of six weeks, participants will meet 6-8 p.m. on Thursdays for a crash course in all aspects of policing through interactive sessions, question-and-answer opportunities and a hands-on look at each aspect of police work in the city. Residents will learn about use of force, firearms, 911 dispatch, crime analysis, traffic control, SWAT, DUIs and criminal investigations.

Information, including a link to the application: www.miltonga.gov/.../com.../citizens-police-academy/. Questions: Officer Logan Pacheco at logan.bolen@miltonga.gov.

