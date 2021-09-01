ajc logo
Milton accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Milton Police Department is accepting applications to attend their highly popular Citizens Police Academy. The eight-week course meets 6 to 8 p.m. every Thursday beginning Sept. 16 through Nov. 11 at the city’s new police building, 13690 Highway 9.

Each week participants will explore a different topic of discussion/demonstration. Areas of focus include criminal investigations, fingerprinting, processing of crime scenes and the retrieval of physical evidence, traffic stops/DUI investigations, K-9, SWAT and more.

The city anticipates a great deal of interest this year since the course was canceled last year. To participate email Officer Chad West at chad.west@cityofmiltonga.us to reserve a spot.

