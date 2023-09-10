Master Gardeners accepting applications for extension volunteer training

The University of Georgia Extension will be offering a Master Gardener Volunteer Extension Training program beginning in January at a still to be determined North Fulton location. Applications are being accepted through Sept. 15.

After finishing this program, graduates should be well equipped to teach, guide and inspire others through volunteer community service and horticulture programming.

Classes will meet 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Thursday Jan. 25-April 25. Cost, which includes textbooks, supplies and notebook is $220. The 2024 MGEV class application is available online at www.tinyurl.com/UGAextensionNFMG. Additional details: https://extension.uga.edu/.../frequently-asked-questions....