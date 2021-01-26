MARTA rail line replacement will delay North Fulton riders

Beginning at 9 p.m. Feb. 16 through 4 a.m. Feb. 22, MARTA will perform rail line replacement resulting in delays of up to 30 minutes for those traveling through the Buckhead, Lenox, and Lindbergh Stations. Customers will be redirected to transfer between trains and shuttle buses to get through the construction.
MARTA will hold two public information meetings to learn more about the project. View the first virtual meeting live at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at www.itsmarta.com; preregister to attend at www.martaontrack28.com, or dial in to 301-715-8592 with access code: 990 5965 5009.
The second virtual meeting will begin live at 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at www.itsmarta.com; preregister to attend at www.martaontrack30.com.or dial in to 312-626-6799 with access code: 976 8496 4315.
Information: publichearinginfo@itsmarta.com.