MARTA rail line replacement will delay North Fulton riders

MARTA will hold two public information meetings to learn more about the project. View the first virtual meeting live at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 28 at www.itsmarta.com; preregister to attend at www.martaontrack28.com, or dial in to 301-715-8592 with access code: 990 5965 5009.

The second virtual meeting will begin live at 11 a.m. Jan. 30 at www.itsmarta.com; preregister to attend at www.martaontrack30.com.or dial in to 312-626-6799 with access code: 976 8496 4315.