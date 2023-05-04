Major traffic alert: Kimball Bridge over Ga. 400 to close for one year

The three overpass bridges at Pitts Road, Roberts Drive and Kimball Bridge Road will be replaced with wider, taller structures to accommodate the future express lanes on Ga. 400. Multiuse paths will also be incorporated into the new bridges. The updated structures will provide operational and local road improvements ahead of construction of the express lanes opening in 2024.

Kimball Bridge will close from its intersection with Northwinds Parkway to the intersection with North Point Parkway. Signs will direct drivers through a detour route. Motorists can use Northwinds Parkway or North Point Parkway to Haynes Bridge Road during the year-long closure.