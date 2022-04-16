ajc logo
Local healthcare worker plans Alpharetta event to bring international community together for Ukraine

InterNations, along with Moon Indian Cuisine, will host a fundraising event for Ukrainian refugees 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 26 at the restaurant, 8465 Holcombe Bridge Rd. in Alpharetta. (Courtesy InterNations)

North Fulton County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
12 minutes ago

Irish/British/American citizen Evelyn Roche is a community mental healthcare worker at Grady Memorial Hospital and concerned about the mental health of Ukrainian refugees.

As an expatriate, she belongs to the social networking organization InterNations. Together, along with Moon Indian Cuisine, they will host a fundraising event 6 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Apr. 26 at the restaurant, 8465 Holcombe Bridge Rd. in Alpharetta.

All funds raised through the event will support the most destitute refugees suffering with medical and mental health treatments.

InterNations is coordinating donations through non-governmental organization, Memoria, founded during the war in 1992 when Russia sponsored separatist movements in parts of Moldova. During the last 3 decades, prior to Russian aggression in Ukraine, this nonprofit partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and was actively helping refugees and asylum seekers in Moldova. Information: www.memoria.md/en/index.

For questions about the event contact InterNations Atlanta Chapter Ambassador Manali Soni at sonimanali@gmail.com.

