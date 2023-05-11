Local author’s debut book tackles social media and mom culture

Her book, “Anonymous Mom Posts,” is set in a fictional town where women are forming superficial bonds through comments on a blog for moms. Goldin’s story unfolds with moms seeking bonds inside and outside of their homes as they deal with sexuality and sexual identity issues in their families, antisemitism, marriage and children’s problems, and more.

Goldin will discuss her book during an appearance at Bookmiser in East Cobb from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday. The free event includes mimosas for attendees.