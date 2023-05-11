Local author’s debut book tackles social media and mom culture

Dunwoody resident Jenifer Goldin says her debut novel makes for a timely summer read that addresses social media, mom culture and some of the most controversial issues of today.
Her book, “Anonymous Mom Posts,” is set in a fictional town where women are forming superficial bonds through comments on a blog for moms. Goldin’s story unfolds with moms seeking bonds inside and outside of their homes as they deal with sexuality and sexual identity issues in their families, antisemitism, marriage and children’s problems, and more.
Goldin will discuss her book during an appearance at Bookmiser in East Cobb from 1:30-3 p.m. Saturday. The free event includes mimosas for attendees.
Goldin, who is married and a mother of two, is an audiologist by trade with a specialty in cochlear implants. The Miami native said she wrote “Anonymous Mom Posts” as a way to look at genuine friendship and connection between people in today’s times.
“I wanted to know what is at the heart of connection between people and can we get it from social media,” Goldin said. “I kind of made up my own post and back stories and that’s how “Anonymous Mom Posts” came to be.”
The novel was published April 1 and is available on Amazon.
For more information on Goldin and the Bookmiser event visit bookmiser.net. The bookstore is located at 3822 Roswell Road, Marietta.
