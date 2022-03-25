LifeLine Animal Project offers free vaccines for dogs and cats Saturday

Friedman said the nonprofit hopes to administer a total of 200 vaccines Saturday between the two locations. Approximately 160 were administered during a free event on March 12, she added.

The vaccines are provided through Petco Love and Bissell Pet Foundations. The two organizations established March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations, a statement said.

Rebecca Guinn, chief executive officer and founder of LifeLine, said she urges pet owners “to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

For more information visit LifeLine Animal Project’s website, lifelineanimal.org.