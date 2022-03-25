ajc logo
X

LifeLine Animal Project offers free vaccines for dogs and cats Saturday

An anonymous donor is covering the cost of adoptions Thursday through Sunday including vaccinations and microchips as well as spay and neutering the dogs and cats. Photo Courtesy Lifeline Animal Project

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

caption arrowCaption
An anonymous donor is covering the cost of adoptions Thursday through Sunday including vaccinations and microchips as well as spay and neutering the dogs and cats. Photo Courtesy Lifeline Animal Project

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

Credit: Adrianne Murchison

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

LifeLine Animal Project will offer free vaccination shots to dogs and cats Saturday.

Technicians will administer vaccines from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta and the nonprofit’s spay and neuter clinic at 2533 Sullivan Road, College Park.

Separate feline and canine vaccines for protection against viruses and disease, as well as rabies shots will be provided.

No medical records or registration is necessary for the event. Pet owners can remain in their vehicles in the parking lots and LifeLine staff will come out to carry their pets inside for the shots, Heather Friedman, LifeLine’s chief operating officer, said Friday.

LifeLine Animal Project manages animal services for Fulton and DeKalb counties.

Friedman said the nonprofit hopes to administer a total of 200 vaccines Saturday between the two locations. Approximately 160 were administered during a free event on March 12, she added.

The vaccines are provided through Petco Love and Bissell Pet Foundations. The two organizations established March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations, a statement said.

Rebecca Guinn, chief executive officer and founder of LifeLine, said she urges pet owners “to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”

For more information visit LifeLine Animal Project’s website, lifelineanimal.org.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers north Fulton County news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Milton asks for public help in renaming 137-acre former country club site
Alpharetta approves eminent domain purchases of property for road widening
Alpharetta reappoints three to code enforcement board
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top