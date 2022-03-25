LifeLine Animal Project offers free vaccines for dogs and cats Saturday

LifeLine Animal Project will offer free vaccination shots to dogs and cats Saturday.
Technicians will administer vaccines from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at LifeLine Community Animal Center, 3180 Presidential Drive, Atlanta and the nonprofit’s spay and neuter clinic at 2533 Sullivan Road, College Park.
Separate feline and canine vaccines for protection against viruses and disease, as well as rabies shots will be provided.
No medical records or registration is necessary for the event. Pet owners can remain in their vehicles in the parking lots and LifeLine staff will come out to carry their pets inside for the shots, Heather Friedman, LifeLine’s chief operating officer, said Friday.
LifeLine Animal Project manages animal services for Fulton and DeKalb counties.
Friedman said the nonprofit hopes to administer a total of 200 vaccines Saturday between the two locations. Approximately 160 were administered during a free event on March 12, she added.
The vaccines are provided through Petco Love and Bissell Pet Foundations. The two organizations established March as “National Pet Vaccination Month” to encourage owners to keep their pets up to date on vaccinations, a statement said.
Rebecca Guinn, chief executive officer and founder of LifeLine, said she urges pet owners “to take advantage of this free resource to help reduce the spread of disease and ensure the health and wellness of our community’s pets.”
For more information visit LifeLine Animal Project’s website, lifelineanimal.org.
