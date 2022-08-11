Learn your roots at Jewish genealogy conference

The Sandy Springs-based Jewish Genealogical Society of Georgia will hold a free workshop at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 17 at the Marcus Jewish Community Center, 5342 Tilly Mill Rd. in Atlanta, to help residents register for the conference events. Registration: www.tinyurl.com/IAJGSWorkshopRegister.
The International Association of Jewish Genealogical Societies will hold a virtual conference Aug. 21 through 25. The 42nd IAJGS Conference on Jewish genealogy will be recorded and available until Oct. 25, 2022.
A wide range of topics are available from finding the maiden names in your family tree to understanding DNA results to using JewishGen to do research in the US, Europe, Russia, South America and Israel.
View the conference program: www.tinyurl.com/IAJGSConference and register to attend: www.tinyurl.com/IAJGSConfRegistration.
