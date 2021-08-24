Learn to navigate new Milton roundabouts with video

Milton has added two more roundabouts at Hopewell Road at Hamby Road and Hopewell Road at Thompson Road. To ensure drivers are navigating these new intersections correctly, the city has released some guidance and a link to a video that explains all the rules.
According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, drivers should slow down when approaching a roundabout and be mindful of posted speed limits. Pedestrians always have the right of way; drivers must stop to allow them across. For cars approaching the roundabout, vehicles already in the roundabout have the right-of-way. Those entering the roundabout must yield to this traffic. Look left and drive into the circle when there’s a safe distance between vehicles. Once in the roundabout, do not stop.
Video explanation of roundabout rules from the U.S. Department of Transportation: www.youtube.com/watch?v=peUf2NRdWxs&t=2s.
Georgia DOT roundabout 101 page with video: www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Alternative/Roundabouts/Drivers.