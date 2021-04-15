Learn animal first aid and CPR in Milton

Milton Fire Department, Love GOGA ATL (Goat Yoga) and Windward Animal Hospital will host an Animal First Aid and CPR Seminar 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Apr. 25 at Fire Station 44, 13690 Ga. 9/Highway 9.
Participants will learn essential skills and techniques to identify and properly care for animals in the event of illness or injury, including how to know when a pet is sick, basic wound care, how to give CPR to an animal, and what to have on hand for emergencies.
Information and to register: www.tinyurl.com/MiltonAnimalCPR.
Tickets are free, but registration is required in advance. Ages 10 and up are welcome, but no outside animals are allowed. Animal first aid kits will be available for purchase at the end of the seminar.
Masks are required and hand sanitizer will be available. This is not a CPR certification course.