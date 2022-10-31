Leadership Sandy Springs speaker series turns to finding commonality in divisive times

The November discussion will be the first Live Learn Lead event by Leadership Sandy Springs since 2020. The nonprofit has offered the speaker series to spark conversation on topics that concern the residential and business community.

“It’s a timely topic and (Parker’s) approach to building common ground is quite engaging,” said Rosalyn Putnam, Leadership Sandy Springs executive director. “He’s so personable and positive about the importance of building community one conversation at a time. We want guests to leave feeling they gained valuable insight and specific tools to use in their own conversations.”