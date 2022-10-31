ajc logo
X

Leadership Sandy Springs speaker series turns to finding commonality in divisive times

North Fulton County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
57 minutes ago

Leadership Sandy Springs will hold a dinner and discussion focused on communicating well in a divisive social and political climate.

The organization is hosting a Live Learn Lead event with the theme “Building Common Ground in a Divided World,” 6-8 p.m. Nov. 10 at City Springs Terrace Meeting Room, 1 Galambos Way.

Communications coach Jonathan R. Parker will be the guest speaker.

The November discussion will be the first Live Learn Lead event by Leadership Sandy Springs since 2020. The nonprofit has offered the speaker series to spark conversation on topics that concern the residential and business community.

“It’s a timely topic and (Parker’s) approach to building common ground is quite engaging,” said Rosalyn Putnam, Leadership Sandy Springs executive director. “He’s so personable and positive about the importance of building community one conversation at a time. We want guests to leave feeling they gained valuable insight and specific tools to use in their own conversations.”

Tickets are $50. For more information visit leadershipsandysprings.org.

About the Author

Adrianne Murchison covers local government in north Fulton County for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Perry McIntyre Jr.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 2 Tennessee: ‘The hype is justified’1h ago

Credit: Ben Gray / AP

The Jolt: Kemp tells of first lady’s miscarriage in debate against Abrams
3h ago

Credit: Ben Gray/AP

In final debate, Kemp won’t say whether he’d sign new abortion limits
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place
15h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

On an astonishing day, the Falcons seize first place
15h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

After weeks of drama, disappointment, Atlanta Medical Center to close
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: custom

Roswell to update historic properties map
Alpharetta ready for Wills Park design phase
Roswell considering change to summer camp refund policy
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER: Atlanta to dry out in time for trick-or-treating
3h ago
I-285 lane closures: Some alternate routes, ideas to avoid traffic jam
Complete coverage: Life and legacy of Vince Dooley
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top