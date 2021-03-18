Leadership North Fulton donates student desks, accepting applications

The North Fulton Chamber of Commerce Foundation, Inc. Leadership North Fulton Class of 2021 built and delivered 20 handmade student desks to Hembree Springs Elementary School to aid in virtual learning.
“After hearing from local teachers that kids needed space to learn, we decided that the Study Buddies Desk Program was the best idea,” said Kiran Fatania, Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department Financial Coordinator.
The class was able to coordinate with The Cottage School’s woodworking room as a resource for building. The desks were delivered to Hembree Springs Elementary with gift cards for school supplies and personal notes from the class. All materials were donated by Taylor Morrison.
“Hembree Springs Elementary School is excited to be the recipient of these wonderful desks and chairs. As a Title 1 school, we are always looking for ways to help support our families and encourage students to be more successful in the classroom. These desks will help students have a designated place to study and keep themselves organized at home,” says Beth Dilworth, Title 1 Parent Liaison, Hembree Springs Elementary.
Leadership North Fulton is currently recruiting applicants for the class of 2021-2022. Details: www.tinyurl.com/LeadershipNFapp. Online applications are due April 1.