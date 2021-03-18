Leadership North Fulton donates student desks, accepting applications

“After hearing from local teachers that kids needed space to learn, we decided that the Study Buddies Desk Program was the best idea,” said Kiran Fatania, Roswell Recreation, Parks, Historic and Cultural Affairs Department Financial Coordinator.

The class was able to coordinate with The Cottage School’s woodworking room as a resource for building. The desks were delivered to Hembree Springs Elementary with gift cards for school supplies and personal notes from the class. All materials were donated by Taylor Morrison.